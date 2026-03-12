North Carolina Central plays in MEAC Tournament against the Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-22, 5-9 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (12-17, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central and Maryland-Eastern Shore meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC play is 8-6, and their record is 4-11 against non-conference opponents. North Carolina Central is sixth in the MEAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 2.5.

The Hawks are 5-9 against MEAC teams. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina Central is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.0 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.4 North Carolina Central gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. North Carolina Central won the last meeting 77-73 on March 3. Gage Lattimore scored 23 to help lead North Carolina Central to the win, and Zion Obanla scored 18 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carvey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Lattimore is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Obanla is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press