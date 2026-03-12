Virginia Cavaliers play in ACC Tournament against the NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack (20-12, 11-8 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (27-4, 15-3 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Virginia squares off against NC State in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-3 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 11-8 against ACC teams. NC State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia’s average of 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game NC State allows. NC State scores 15.7 more points per game (84.0) than Virginia allows to opponents (68.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Virginia won 90-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Thijs De Ridder led Virginia with 19 points, and Paul McNeil led NC State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De Ridder is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quadir Copeland is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press