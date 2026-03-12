Skip to main content
Duke squares off against Florida State in ACC Tournament

By AP News

Florida State Seminoles (18-14, 11-8 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke plays in the ACC Tournament against Florida State.

The Blue Devils have gone 17-1 against ACC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Duke is fourth in the ACC scoring 82.9 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are 11-8 in ACC play. Florida State ranks sixth in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 2.8.

Duke’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Duke won the last meeting 91-87 on Jan. 3. Isaiah Evans scored 28 to help lead Duke to the victory, and Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points for Florida State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Evans is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wiggins is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.3 points. Robert McCray is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

