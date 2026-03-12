New Mexico Lobos square off against the San Jose State Spartans in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (9-23, 4-17 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 13-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays in the MWC Tournament against San Jose State.

The Lobos’ record in MWC games is 13-7, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 80.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 4-17 against MWC teams. San Jose State is 6-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 71.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.8 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. New Mexico won the last meeting 90-80 on Feb. 1. Jake Hall scored 27 to help lead New Mexico to the victory, and Colby Garland scored 24 points for San Jose State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lobos. Tomislav Buljan is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Washington averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Garland is averaging 24.1 points and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press