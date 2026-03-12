Hawaii Rainbow Wahine and CSU Fullerton Titans meet in Big West Tournament

CSU Fullerton Titans (18-13, 14-7 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-10, 14-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces CSU Fullerton in the Big West Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine’s record in Big West play is 14-6, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Imani Perez averaging 4.6.

The Titans’ record in Big West games is 14-7. CSU Fullerton is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Hawaii scores 63.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 65.6 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Hawaii gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Hawaii won 67-49 in the last matchup on March 1. Saniyah Neverson led Hawaii with 12 points, and Cristina Jones led CSU Fullerton with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Neverson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kya Pearson is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Titans. Jones is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press