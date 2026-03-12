CSU Northridge plays UCSD in Big West Tournament

UCSD Tritons (23-10, 13-8 Big West) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (19-13, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays in the Big West Tournament against UCSD.

The Matadors’ record in Big West games is 12-8, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge is 9-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tritons’ record in Big West action is 13-8. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Hudson Mayes averaging 5.7.

CSU Northridge averages 81.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 70.0 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. CSU Northridge won 81-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Mahmoud Fofana led CSU Northridge with 22 points, and Mayes led UCSD with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.7 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Leo Beath is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tritons. Mayes is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press