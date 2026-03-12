CSU Fullerton Titans play in Big West Tournament against the UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies (19-13, 12-9 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (17-15, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UC Davis in the Big West Tournament.

The Titans’ record in Big West play is 12-8, and their record is 5-7 in non-conference games. CSU Fullerton averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Aggies’ record in Big West play is 12-9. UC Davis is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton scores 83.7 points, 8.8 more per game than the 74.9 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 77.9 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 82.2 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Titans won 93-92 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Landon Seaman led the Titans with 26 points, and Nils Cooper led the Aggies with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Seaman is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Aggies. Marcus Wilson is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

