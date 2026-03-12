No. 10 Virginia beats NC State for third time this season 81-74 to advance in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 16 points, Thijs De Ridder added 15 points and No. 10 Virginia defeated N.C. State for the third time this season 81-74 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Coach Ryan Odom earned the win on the same floor where he led 16th-seeded UMBC to a historic and shocking upset over then-No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Jacari White added 13 points as the Cavaliers (28-5) shot 54.8% from the field in the second half and made 6 of 13 3-point attempts to pull away.

Paul McNeil Jr. had 26 points and Van-Allen Lubin added 14 for the Wolfpack (20-13).

NC State had lost by 15 points at home and 29 points on the road earlier this season to Virginia and never led either game. Wolfpack coach Will Wade said before the game his team has “been outclassed” by the Cavaliers.

But NC State stormed to a 22-16 lead behind eight early points from Lubin as Wade seemed content to pound the ball inside.

The Cavaliers would battle back to take a 33-32 lead after De Ridder knocked down a corner 3 just before halftime and began to pull away in the third quarter when Dallin Hall drilled a 3 for a double-digit lead.

NC State would cut the lead to four with 26.8 seconds left on a 3 by McNeil and then forced a turnover under their own basket on the ensuing rebound. But they missed two short-range shots and Virginia sealed the game with some late free throws.

NC State: Despite losing seven of their last nine games, the Wolfpack are expected to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

Virginia: Will face either Miami or No. 24 Louisville in Friday’s semifinals.

