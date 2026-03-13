Dent’s triple-double helps UCLA beat Rutgers 72-59 at Big Ten Conference Tournament

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Dent had 12 points, 12 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds — the first triple-double in the history of the Big Ten Conference Tournament — to help sixth-seeded UCLA beat No. 14 seed Rutgers 72-59 on Thursday night in the third round.

Dent became the fifth player in program history to record a triple-double, joining Bill Walton, Toby Bailey, Jelani McCoy and Kyle Anderson.

UCLA (22-10) plays No. 11 and second-seeded Nebraska in the quarterfinals Friday.

Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins with 21 points, Trent Perry scored 12 and Eric Dailey Jr. 10.

Dailey hit a jumper and then threw down a fast-break dunk before Bilodeau made a 3-pointer to spark a 14-2 run that made it 46-31 with 15:18 left in the game and UCLA led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Lino Mark led Rutgers (14-19) with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tariq Francis, who set a the program record for points in a Big Ten Tournament game with 29 as the Scarlet Knights beat Minnesota 72-67 in the second round, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting against the Bruins.

The Bruins beat Rutgers 98-66 at home Feb. 3.

Up next

UCLA: Plays Nebraska, which the Bruins beat 72-52 on March 3, on Friday.

Rutgers: Season complete.

