Hughes scores 34, Cal State Northridge beats UCSD in Big West Conference Tournament 80-70

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr.’s 34 points led No. 4 seed Cal State Northridge over fifth-seeded UC San Diego 80-70 on Thursday in the Big West Conference Tournament.

Cal State Northridge (20-13) plays No. 1 seed UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

Hughes shot 14 for 25, including 6 for 16 from beyond the arc for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro added 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Josiah Davis had 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Tom Beattie finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Tritons (23-11). Hudson Mayes added 17 points and four assists for UCSD. Leo Beath finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Larry Hughes II’s 17-point second half helped Cal State Northridge close out the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

