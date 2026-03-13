Byrd scores 12, San Diego State beats Colorado State in Mountain West Conference Tournament 71-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miles Byrd had 12 points in No. 2 seed San Diego State’s 71-62 win against seventh-seeded Colorado State on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

San Diego State (21-10) plays the winner between third-seeded New Mexico vs. No. 11 seed San Jose State in the semifinals Friday.

Byrd added eight rebounds for the Aztecs. Pharaoh Compton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Reese Waters shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Rechsteiner led the way for the Rams (21-12) with 16 points. Colorado State also got 14 points and three steals from Jase Butler. Kyle Jorgensen also had 10 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Rams.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 6:34 to go in the first half. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Compton racking up 10 points. San Diego State was outscored by Colorado State in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Sean Newman Jr. led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press