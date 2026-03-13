Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (19-14, 12-7 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (23-8, 13-5 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Utah Tech in the WAC Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 13-5 against WAC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 12-7 in WAC play. Utah Tech averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Utah Tech won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Noah Bolanga led Utah Tech with 18 points, and Dominique Daniels Jr. led Cal Baptist with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 22.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games.

Jusaun Holt is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Trailblazers. Ethan Potter is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

