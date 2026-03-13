Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats meet in SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (21-12, 12-8 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (25-6, 16-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida faces Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators are 16-2 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Florida is second in the SEC in team defense, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 12-8 in SEC play. Kentucky is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Kentucky averages 9.6 more points per game (81.3) than Florida gives up to opponents (71.7).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Florida won 84-77 in the last matchup on March 7. Thomas Haugh led Florida with 20 points, and Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haugh is averaging 17.2 points and six rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Malachi Moreno is averaging 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 92.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press