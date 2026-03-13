Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Missouri State Bears meet in CUSA Tournament

Missouri State Bears (16-17, 10-12 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-13, 12-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Missouri State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-9 against CUSA opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Thomas averaging 2.5.

The Bears are 10-12 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State is seventh in the CUSA allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State scores 10.5 more points per game (75.3) than Louisiana Tech gives up (64.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Louisiana Tech won 72-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. DJ Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 27 points, and Keith Palek III led Missouri State with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dudley is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Palek is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press