San Diego State Aztecs play in MWC Tournament against the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 14-7 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-10, 15-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays in the MWC Tournament against New Mexico.

The Aztecs are 15-6 against MWC opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Byrd averaging 4.1.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 14-7. New Mexico has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Mexico won 81-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Tomislav Buljan led New Mexico with 24 points, and Byrd led San Diego State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.1 points. BJ Davis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Deyton Albury is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press