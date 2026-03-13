Arizona plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (27-6, 14-6 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (30-2, 17-2 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona plays in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 7 Iowa State.

The Wildcats are 17-2 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is the best team in the Big 12 with 16.3 fast break points.

The Cyclones are 14-6 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arizona makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arizona gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Arizona won the last matchup 73-57 on March 3. Jaden Bradley scored 17 to help lead Arizona to the win, and Tamin Lipsey scored 17 points for Iowa State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Bradley is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Cyclones. Lipsey is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

By The Associated Press