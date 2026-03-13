Michigan State Spartans play in Big Ten Tournament against the UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (22-10, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (25-6, 15-5 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State plays in the Big Ten Tournament against UCLA.

The Spartans are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bruins are 14-7 against Big Ten teams. UCLA scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Michigan State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). UCLA has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Michigan State won 82-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Jeremy Fears Jr. led Michigan State with 16 points, and Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fears is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Spartans. Jaxon Kohler is averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bilodeau is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

By The Associated Press