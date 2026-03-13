Howard takes on South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-21, 8-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (21-10, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays in the MEAC Tournament against South Carolina State.

The Bison have gone 11-3 against MEAC teams, with a 10-7 record in non-conference play. Howard scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC play is 8-7. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Howard’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Howard allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Howard won 85-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Cedric Taylor III led Howard with 24 points, and Noah Treadwell led South Carolina State with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is scoring 17.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bison. Taylor is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Treadwell is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.3 points. Jayden Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

By The Associated Press