Utah Valley plays in WAC Tournament against the UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 10-9 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 14-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC games is 14-4, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Utah Valley scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-9 in WAC play. UT Arlington has an 8-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah Valley makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UT Arlington averages 70.2 points per game, 1.5 more than the 68.7 Utah Valley gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wolverines won 66-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jackson Holcombe led the Wolverines with 19 points, and Marcell McCreary led the Mavericks with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Hendricks averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Trevan Leonhardt is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

McCreary is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Mavericks. Jordan Lowery is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

