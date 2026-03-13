Harvard Crimson play in Ivy League Tournament against the Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Harvard Crimson (17-11, 10-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays in the Ivy League Tournament against Pennsylvania.

The Crimson have gone 10-4 against Ivy League opponents, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 28.9 rebounds. Tey Barbour leads the Crimson with 5.3 boards.

The Quakers are 9-5 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.9 assists per game led by AJ Levine averaging 4.0.

Harvard is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Harvard gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Quakers won 64-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Ethan Roberts led the Quakers with 21 points, and Robert Hinton led the Crimson with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Crimson. Barbour is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Power is averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Quakers. Roberts is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

