UC Irvine Anteaters play the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in Big West Tournament

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (21-10, 15-6 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (26-5, 17-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Hawaii in the Big West Tournament.

The Anteaters are 17-3 against Big West opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. UC Irvine averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rainbow Wahine are 15-6 against Big West teams. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Imani Perez averaging 5.9.

UC Irvine averages 71.7 points, 14.9 more per game than the 56.8 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 6.2 more points per game (63.9) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (57.7).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rainbow Wahine won 55-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Bailey Flavell led the Rainbow Wahine with 18 points, and Jada Wynn led the Anteaters with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is shooting 39.5% and averaging 19.5 points for the Anteaters. Wynn is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Flavell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Saniyah Neverson is shooting 59.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 66.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

