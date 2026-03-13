UCSD takes on UC Davis in Big West Tournament

UC Davis Aggies (23-9, 16-5 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (22-8, 17-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD squares off against UC Davis in the Big West Tournament.

The Tritons’ record in Big West play is 17-3, and their record is 5-5 in non-conference games. UCSD is third in the Big West scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 16-5 in Big West play. UC Davis averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

UCSD averages 71.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 63.7 UC Davis allows. UC Davis scores 6.5 more points per game (68.3) than UCSD allows (61.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aggies won 88-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Nyla Epps led the Aggies with 23 points, and Erin Condron led the Tritons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Condron is averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Rosa Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryann Bennett is averaging 15.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Epps is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press