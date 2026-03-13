Cal Baptist faces Tarleton State in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (14-16, 8-11 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (21-10, 15-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and Tarleton State meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 15-3 against WAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 7.1.

The Texans are 8-11 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Cal Baptist scores 72.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 64.8 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 65.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 66.8 Cal Baptist gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. Cal Baptist won the last meeting 76-67 on Feb. 28. Shawnee Nordstrom scored 16 to help lead Cal Baptist to the win, and Jakoriah Long scored 17 points for Tarleton State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Barros is averaging 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Elodie Lutbert is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Texans. Long is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press