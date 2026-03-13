Hawaii plays in Big West Tournament against the CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (18-15, 13-8 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-8, 14-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Fullerton.

The Rainbow Warriors are 14-6 against Big West opponents and 8-2 in non-conference play. Hawaii is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Titans’ record in Big West action is 13-8. CSU Fullerton scores 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Hawaii scores 80.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 81.8 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Hawaii gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Hawaii won the last meeting 87-85 on March 1. Quandre Bullock scored 27 to help lead Hawaii to the win, and Joshua Ward scored 16 points for CSU Fullerton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Bullock is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ward is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press