Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine Anteaters play in Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge Matadors

By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (20-13, 13-8 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Northridge.

The Anteaters have gone 15-5 against Big West opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine ranks ninth in college basketball with 37.3 rebounds led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.5.

The Matadors are 13-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

UC Irvine averages 77.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 79.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Anteaters won 68-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jurian Dixon led the Anteaters with 14 points, and Josh O’Garro led the Matadors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Evans is averaging 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Matadors. Jordan Brinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.