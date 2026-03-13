UC Irvine Anteaters play in Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (20-13, 13-8 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Northridge.

The Anteaters have gone 15-5 against Big West opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine ranks ninth in college basketball with 37.3 rebounds led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.5.

The Matadors are 13-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

UC Irvine averages 77.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 79.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Anteaters won 68-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jurian Dixon led the Anteaters with 14 points, and Josh O’Garro led the Matadors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Evans is averaging 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Matadors. Jordan Brinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press