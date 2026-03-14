UC Irvine eliminates Cal State Northridge 93-78 in Big West Conference Tournament semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derin Saran had 23 points and top seed UC Irvine rolled to a 93-78 victory over Cal State Northridge on Friday night in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament.

UC Irvine (23-10) will play in the championship game on Saturday against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 seed Hawaii and third-seeded Cal State Fullerton. The winner earns an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Saran added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon totaled 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Kyle Evans contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

Josiah Davis led the way for the fourth-seeded Matadors (20-14) with 26 points and eight assists. Josh O’Garro added 22 points and James Evans Jr. pitched in with 17 points and three steals.

UC Irvine took the lead for good with 19:33 left in the first half. The score was 49-37 at the intermission behind 15 points from Dixon. Saran had 10 points in the second half and the Anteaters used a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 18 points before finishing off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press