Top seed Utah State knocks out Nevada 79-66 in Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adlan Elamin had 15 points and top seed Utah State beat Nevada 79-66 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Utah State (27-6) will play for the championship on Saturday against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 seed San Diego State and third-seeded New Mexico with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Elamin added six rebounds for the Aggies. Drake Allen totaled 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Michael Collins Jr. also scored 12.

Vaughn Weems finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the fifth-seeded Wolf Pack (22-12). Chuck Bailey III added 10 points and Corey Camper Jr. scored nine.

Karson Templin had nine points in the first half to help Utah State take a 39-32 lead into the break. Allen had nine points in the second half to propel the Wolverines to the victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press