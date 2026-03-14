Cal Baptist tops Utah Tech 86-72 in WAC Tournament semifinal, will play Utah Valley for championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 41 points to lead California Baptist to an 86-72 victory over Utah Tech on Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 2 seed Cal Baptist (24-8) will play top seed Utah Valley in the championship game on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Daniels sank 15 of 23 shots with four 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson made five 3-pointers and scored 19.

Ethan Potter scored 25 on 11-for-15 shooting to lead the third-seeded Trailblazers (19-15). Jusaun Holt totaled 16 points and five assists, while Chance Trujillo scored 15 off the bench, sinking three 3-pointers.

Potter had 14 points at halftime to help Utah Tech take a slim 36-35 lead. Daniels scored 26 in the second half and Jackson added 11 points as the Lancers outscored the Trailblazers 51-36 to pull out the victory.

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