San Diego State edges New Mexico 64-62 in MWC semifinal, will play Utah State for championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Magoon Gwath had 17 points and BJ Davis made a layup with two seconds left to rally San Diego State to a 64-62 victory over New Mexico on Friday night in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 2 seed San Diego State (22-10) will play top seed Utah State in Saturday’s championship game with an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Gwath made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 3 of 5 free throws for the Aztecs, adding six rebounds and two blocks. Davis totaled 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Deyton Albury scored 20 on 7-for-10 shooting to pace the third-seeded Lobos (23-10). Uriah Tenette had 11 points and Tomisla Buljan grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Gwath had 10 points in the first half to help San Diego State take a 37-33 lead into intermission. Albury scored four straight points to pull New Mexico even at 62-all with 25 seconds remaining before Davis delivered the winner.

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