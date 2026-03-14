Yale Bulldogs take on the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays in the Ivy League Tournament against Cornell.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 against Ivy League opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Yale scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Big Red’s record in Ivy League action is 8-6. Cornell averages 21.2 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Jacob Beccles with 3.1.

Yale scores 81.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 83.2 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Yale gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Big Red won 72-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jake Fiegen led the Big Red with 17 points, and Casey Simmons led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press