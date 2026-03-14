VCU squares off against Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-10, 14-5 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (25-7, 16-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams have gone 16-3 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Lazar Djokovic paces the Rams with 5.5 boards.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 games is 14-5. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

VCU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rams won 79-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Michael Belle led the Rams with 20 points, and Derek Simpson led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Simpson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press