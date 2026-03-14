Michigan meets Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin Badgers (24-9, 16-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (30-2, 20-1 Big Ten)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and No. 23 Wisconsin square off in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 20-1, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 5.1.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten action is 16-6. Wisconsin scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Michigan averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 14.5 more points per game (83.5) than Michigan gives up (69.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Badgers won 91-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. John Blackwell led the Badgers with 26 points, and Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cadeau is averaging 10 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Lendeborg is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press