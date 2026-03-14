Harvard Crimson play the Pennsylvania Quakers in Ivy League Tournament

Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Harvard Crimson (17-11, 10-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Pennsylvania play in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Crimson are 10-4 against Ivy League opponents and 7-7 in non-conference play. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 70.4 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Quakers’ record in Ivy League games is 9-5. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 32.8 rebounds per game led by TJ Power averaging 7.5.

Harvard’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania scores 9.3 more points per game (76.2) than Harvard allows (66.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Pennsylvania won 64-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Ethan Roberts led Pennsylvania with 21 points, and Robert Hinton led Harvard with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 17.2 points for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 16 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Power averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Roberts is shooting 36.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press