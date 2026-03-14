St. John’s and UConn meet in Big East Championship

UConn Huskies (29-4, 19-3 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (27-6, 20-2 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 St. John’s and No. 6 UConn meet in the Big East Championship.

The Red Storm are 20-2 against Big East opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Huskies are 19-3 against Big East opponents. UConn is fourth in the Big East with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 5.4.

St. John’s makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). UConn has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UConn won 72-40 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Reed led UConn with 20 points, and Joson Sanon led St. John’s with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Reed is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press