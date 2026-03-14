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UCSD and Hawaii meet in Big West Championship

By AP News

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (22-10, 16-6 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (23-8, 18-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Hawaii meet in the Big West Championship.

The Tritons have gone 18-3 against Big West opponents, with a 5-5 record in non-conference play. UCSD is second in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Dymonique Maxie averaging 4.5.

The Rainbow Wahine’s record in Big West games is 16-6. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UCSD makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). Hawaii has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tritons won 59-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Makayla Rose led the Tritons with 28 points, and Bailey Flavell led the Rainbow Wahine with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals. Rose is averaging 18.5 points and 3.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Flavell is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Saniyah Neverson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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