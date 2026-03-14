Cal Baptist Lancers and Abilene Christian Wildcats play for WAC Championship

Abilene Christian Wildcats (23-9, 14-5 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (22-10, 16-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Abilene Christian in the WAC Championship.

The Lancers are 16-3 against WAC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 14-5 against WAC teams. Abilene Christian is the top team in the WAC giving up just 59.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Cal Baptist won 76-69 in the last matchup on March 6. Barros led Cal Baptist with 26 points, and Payton Hull led Abilene Christian with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Barros is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hull is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.6 points and 2.8 steals. Erin Woodson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press