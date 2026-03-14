Utah Valley takes on Cal Baptist in WAC Championship game

Cal Baptist Lancers (24-8, 14-5 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (25-7, 15-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Cal Baptist play for the WAC Championship.

The Wolverines have gone 15-4 against WAC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 2.3.

The Lancers’ record in WAC games is 14-5. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Utah Valley scores 80.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 67.8 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 73.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 68.6 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wolverines won 65-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Isaac Davis led the Wolverines with 14 points, and Dominique Daniels Jr. led the Lancers with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wolverines. Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 23.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press