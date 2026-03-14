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Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs play for MWC Championship

By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs (22-10, 16-6 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 17-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and San Diego State play for the MWC Championship.

The Aggies’ record in MWC games is 17-5, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Mason Falslev paces the Aggies with 5.8 boards.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC action is 16-6. San Diego State scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Utah State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). San Diego State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aztecs won 89-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Reese Dixon-Waters led the Aztecs with 20 points, and Michael Collins Jr. led the Aggies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 17.5 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dixon-Waters is averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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