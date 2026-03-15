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Hawaii beats UC Irvine 71-64 to win Big West and clinch first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 22 points to lead No. 2 seed Hawaii to a 71-64 victory over top-seeded UC Irvine on Saturday night for the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West Championship title and NCAA Tournament berth since 2016 — coach Eran Ganot’s first with the program.

Hawaii (24-8) led for most of the game and took the lead for good on Johnson’s layup with about 10 minutes to play. UC Irvine pulled to 66-64 with 38 seconds left but Harry Rouhliadeff answered with a layup and then Dre Bullock followed with a breakaway two-hand slam dunk to help seal it for the Warriors.

Rouhliadeff, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-63 win against Cal State Fullerton in the semifinal, finished with 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds against the Anteaters for his second double-double of the season. Bullock also scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Jurian Dixon scored 17 points for UC Irvine (23-11). Derin Saran and Kyle Evans added 13 points apiece and Andre Henry had 12.

Hawaii entered 0-3 in matchups against UC Irvine in the tournament (2013, 2018 quarterfinals and 2015 finals).

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