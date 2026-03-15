Arkansas and Vanderbilt meet in SEC Championship

Vanderbilt Commodores (26-7, 13-7 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 15-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas and No. 22 Vanderbilt meet in the SEC Championship.

The Razorbacks have gone 15-5 against SEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 90.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Commodores are 13-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.4 assists per game led by Tyler averaging 5.3.

Arkansas scores 90.1 points, 15.2 more per game than the 74.9 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Arkansas won 93-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Darius Acuff Jr. led Arkansas with 17 points, and Tyler Nickel led Vanderbilt with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 22.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

Tanner is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Commodores. AK Okereke is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 93.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press