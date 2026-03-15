South Florida takes on Wichita State in AAC Championship game

Wichita State Shockers (22-10, 14-5 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (24-8, 16-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Wichita State in the AAC Championship.

The Bulls have gone 16-3 against AAC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. South Florida is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers are 14-5 against AAC teams. Wichita State averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

South Florida averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game South Florida gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 66-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Wes Enis led the Bulls with 16 points, and Kenyon Giles led the Shockers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enis is averaging 16.7 points for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giles is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 19.7 points and 1.7 steals. Karon Boyd is shooting 35.7% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 85.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Shockers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press