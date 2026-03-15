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Michael Lorenzen to start for Italy, Keider Montero for Venezuela in World Baseball Classic semi

By AP News
WBC Italy United States Baseball

WBC Italy United States Baseball

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MIAMI (AP) — Michael Lorenzen will start for Italy and Keider Montero for Venezuela when the teams meet Monday night in a World Baseball Classic semifinal.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Lorenzen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the group stage 8-6 upset of the United States on Tuesday.

“I faced him many times,” said Italy manager Francisco Cervelli, a former big league catcher. “This is the perfect guy.”

Italy is in the semifinals for the first time of a tournament that started in 2006. Venezuela lost its only semifinal appearance, 10-2 to South Korea in 2009.

Lorenzen, an All-Star in 2023, was 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearances for Kansas City last year, then became a free agent and signed an $8 million, one-year contract with Colorado.

If Italy wins, Aaron Nola would be lined up to start Tuesday night’s final against the U.S. or the Dominican Republic.

Montero, a 25-year-old right-hander, pitched three scoreless innings of relief on Monday in a 4-0 first-round win over Nicaragua.

He made his big league debut on May 29, 2024, and was 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 12 starts and eight relief appearances last year for Detroit during a season in which he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo six times. Monero was 4-4 with a 5.91 ERA in eight starts and two relief appearances for the Mud Hens.

Montero had three postseason appearances last year and got a save in the AL Division Series opener, an 11-inning win over Cleveland.

Italy made a pair of roster moves ahead of the semifinal: Left-hander Joe Jacques replaced Dylan DeLucia, who threw 58 pitches in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Puerto Rico and under pitch-count rules is ineligible to take the mound on Monday. Infielder Brayan Rocchio took the roster spot of Miles Mastrobuoni, who got hurt in the game against the U.S.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

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