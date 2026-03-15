Defending national champion Florida is a No. 1 seed for March Madness, Houston lurking in South

Defending national champion Florida’s path to another Final Four could include a rematch with Houston, whom it beat in the final a year ago, only this time in a South Region finale that would be played just a short drive from the Cougars’ campus.

The Gators were chosen as one of the four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The SEC regular-season champions will open up against the winner of a First Four game between Prairie View A&M and Lehigh in Tampa, Florida, getting the benefit of a close opening weekend. The second-seeded Cougars will play No. 15 seed Idaho on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Yet it’s not hard to look ahead to a potential regional final between the Gators and Cougars at the Toyota Center, which is less than three miles away from the Fertitta Center, where Houston celebrated with its fans at a selection watch party.

Third-seeded Illinois and fourth-seeded Nebraska could have something to say about that storyline.

The Illini, who had struggled down the stretch and lost to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, will open against No. 14 seed Penn — the Ivy League tourney champ — on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Huskers slumped a little after their 20-0 start but are back in the NCAA Tournament with a matchup against No. 13 seed Troy on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The Huskers have never won a game in March Madness, losing its first game in each of its eight appearances.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer