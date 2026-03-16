Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

George Mason, Liberty square off in NIT

By AP News

Liberty Flames (25-7, 17-4 CUSA) at George Mason Patriots (23-9, 11-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Liberty in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots are 11-8 against A-10 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. George Mason averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Flames are 17-4 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 7-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Liberty scores 10.7 more points per game (78.2) than George Mason gives up to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.7 points and six rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.