George Mason, Liberty square off in NIT

Liberty Flames (25-7, 17-4 CUSA) at George Mason Patriots (23-9, 11-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Liberty in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots are 11-8 against A-10 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. George Mason averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Flames are 17-4 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 7-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Liberty scores 10.7 more points per game (78.2) than George Mason gives up to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.7 points and six rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press