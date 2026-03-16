Howard Bison and UMBC Retrievers meet in the First 4

UMBC Retrievers (24-8, 17-2 America East) vs. Howard Bison (23-10, 13-3 MEAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and UMBC play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Bison are 13-3 against MEAC opponents and 10-7 in non-conference play. Howard has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Retrievers are 17-2 in America East play. UMBC is second in the America East with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Jose Roberto Tanchyn averaging 5.7.

Howard makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UMBC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Armstrong is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 13.2 points. Anthony Valentine is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press