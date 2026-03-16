Seattle U plays St. Thomas in NIT matchup

Saint Thomas Tommies (24-9, 13-5 Summit League) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-13, 9-11 WCC)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays St. Thomas in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redhawks are 9-11 against WCC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Seattle U averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Tommies are 13-5 in Summit League play. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Janowski averaging 4.1.

Seattle U is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas scores 15.7 more points per game (82.7) than Seattle U allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is averaging 14.4 points for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press