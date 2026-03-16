Auburn, South Alabama square off in NIT

South Alabama Jaguars (21-11, 11-8 Sun Belt) at Auburn Tigers (17-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and South Alabama play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 8-12, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Auburn is eighth in the SEC scoring 82.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt action is 11-8. South Alabama ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Auburn makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). South Alabama has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chaze Harris is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press