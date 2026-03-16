Tulsa and SFA play in NIT matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-5, 21-3 Southland) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and SFA meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane are 14-6 against AAC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa is second in the AAC scoring 85.6 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Southland play is 21-3. SFA ranks third in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerald Colonel averaging 4.3.

Tulsa scores 85.6 points, 19.7 more per game than the 65.9 SFA gives up. SFA averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 9.3 points. Keon Thompson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press