Hofstra’s Cruz Davis savors March Madness return as one of many notable players from one-bid leagues

Cruz Davis’ only previous taste of March Madness came three years and two transfers ago.

The Hofstra guard can’t wait to get back on college basketball’s biggest stage in more of a starring role.

Davis leads Hofstra into the NCAA Tournament as the Coastal Athletic Association player of the year. Hofstra (24-10) is the No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region and faces Alabama (23-9) in a first-round game Friday at Tampa, Florida.

This will mark his first time playing in the NCAA Tournament since getting eight minutes off the bench for Iona against eventual national champion UConn in 2023.

“Don’t take that time for granted,” Davis said. “You don’t understand how hard it is to get back in the tournament. It’s really a grind to be able to get in there. Getting in there is a blessing.”

Davis took a circuitous route to get back there at last. He followed coach Rick Pitino from Iona to St. John’s after that 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance, but he played only four games there due to injury before transferring again. Davis chose Hofstra for the opportunity to learn from coach Speedy Claxton, a former NBA guard.

“He was an NBA player,” Davis said. “He could help me achieve my dreams of being there.”

Davis scored 14.4 points per game his first year at Hofstra, but the Pride struggled to a 15-18 record.

Before this season, Claxton and associate coach Mike DePaoli told Davis he could be a conference player of the year and could score 18-20 points per game. The 6-foot-3 guard lived up to those expectations, averaging 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while helping Hofstra earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2001.

Last year, Davis spent the postseason watching former Iona teammate Walter Clayton Jr. lead Florida to a national title. Davis and the other players from that Iona team still communicate regularly in a group chat.

Now Davis’ former teammates can see him try to make his own impact on March Madness. Davis scored 36 points in a victory at Pitt and 24 in a win at Syracuse this season.

“That gave us a lot of confidence and showed us we’re a really good team,” Davis said. “If we defend, we know we can beat anybody.”

Davis is one of many players from one-bid conferences to keep an eye on this week in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at some others:

Terry Anderson, High Point

Opening game: Thursday vs. Wisconsin at Portland, Oregon.

Notes: After playing eight minutes in an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Purdue last season, Anderson has taken a much greater role this year. The 6-6 forward has collected 16 points and 6 rebounds per game. He averaged 18.7 points in three Big South Tournament games, including a 25-point, 12-rebound performance in a semifinal win over UNC Asheville.

Dominique Daniels Jr., Cal Baptist

Opening game: Friday vs. Kansas in San Diego.

Notes: Daniels scored Cal Baptist’s last nine points with a trio of 3-pointers in the Lancers’ 63-61 Western Athletic Conference championship game victory over Utah Valley. The 6-4 guard was named the WAC’s player of the year and the most outstanding player of the league tournament. Daniels averages 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He has scored at least 21 points in nine of his last 10 games, including a 41-point outburst in a semifinal win over Utah Tech.

Thomas Dowd, Troy

Opening game: Thursday vs. Nebraska at Oklahoma City.

Notes: Dowd is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He had 25 points and 19 rebounds in a double-overtime victory over San Diego State earlier this season. The 6-8 forward was the most outstanding player in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game. He has 17 double-doubles this season.

Dontae Horne, Prairie View A&M

Opening game: Wednesday vs. Lehigh in First Four at Dayton, Ohio. The winner faces Florida on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Notes: Horne has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his last 12 games, a stretch that includes a 46-point performance. He is averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He had 23.3 points per game in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and was named the event’s most outstanding player. This is Horne’s first year at Prairie View A&M after he spent one season each at Texas State and Georgia Southern.

TJ Power, Penn

Opening game: Thursday vs. Illinois at Greenville, South Carolina.

Notes: Power had 44 points and 14 rebounds to help Penn upset Yale 88-84 in an Ivy League Tournament championship game that went to overtime. Power had forced the extra session by making two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds of regulation. The 6-9 forward previously played in the NCAA Tournament in a reserve role with Duke in 2024. He spent last season coming off the bench for Virginia.

Nasir Whitlock, Lehigh

Opening game: Wednesday vs. Prairie View A&M in First Four at Dayton, Ohio. The winner faces Florida on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Notes: Whitlock made a tiebreaking shot from halfcourt at the buzzer in Lehigh’s Patriot League quarterfinal win over Holy Cross. He has scored at least 30 points in eight games this season. The 6-2 guard is averaging 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He’s shooting 44.5 from 3-point range and has made 2.3 3-point baskets per game. He had 18 points and nine rebounds against Houston in Lehigh’s season opener.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer