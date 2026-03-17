Wake Forest and Navy square off in NIT matchup

Navy Midshipmen (26-7, 18-2 Patriot League) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-16, 8-12 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Navy meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-12 against ACC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Wake Forest is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen are 18-2 in Patriot League play. Navy ranks second in the Patriot League shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Navy allows. Navy has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Juke Harris is averaging 21.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Austin Benigni is averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press